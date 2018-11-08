Northern's strike timetable released, as passengers head for first weekend of Manchester Christmas Market

Northern has released details of its strike timetable for this weekend.

This Saturday - the first weekend of the Manchester Christmas Market - sees another day of strike action in the long-running dispute over driver-only trains.

The strike on Saturday, November 10, together with some cancellations on Sunday, November 11, will see Northern running reduced timetables across the weekend.

Ongoing engineering work in some areas will also see some disruption to services on Sunday, particularly between Manchester and Crewe, Manchester and East Lancashire, Blackpool and Leeds, and Hull and York.

On Saturday Northern expects to run around 30 per cent of services with customers advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network.

This weekend also sees the launch of the famous Christmas Markets in Manchester with thousands of people expected to travel to the city for the traditional start of the festive season. Customers are reminded of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from Manchester.

Manchester Christmas Markets services

BOLTON – Between 2-4 trains per hour to and from Manchester – last train to Bolton is at 6.35pm from Victoria

KIRKBY – One train per hour– last train to Kirkby is at 3.55pm from Victoria (change at Wigan Wallgate)

LIVERPOOL – Two trains per hour – last train to Liverpool is at 5.31pm from Victoria and 6.12pm from Piccadilly

WIGAN WALLGATE – Good service in the morning and one train per hour in the afternoon – last train to Wigan is at 6.55pm from Victoria

WARRINGTON CENTRAL – Eight services throughout the day to Manchester – last train to Warrington is at 6.12pm from Piccadilly

ALDERLEY EDGE – One train per hour – last train to Alderley Edge is at 6.38pm from Piccadilly

MACCLESFIELD – One train every two hours – last train to Macclesfield is at 6.46pm

BUXTON – Eight trains through the day to Mancehster – last train to Buxton is at 7.24 from Piccadilly

ROSE HILL MARPLE – Six trains to Manchester during the day – last train to Rose Hill Marple is at 5.35pm from Piccadilly

HADFIELD/GLOSSOP – One train per hour – last train to Hadfield/Glossop is at 6.59pm from Piccadilly