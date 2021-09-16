A Mercedes C220 and a Vauxhall Astra collided in Northgate, close to the junction with Bay Gateway, at around 9.55pm on Thursday, September 9.

The passenger of the Mercedes - a woman in her 20s from Morecambe - suffered multiple serious injuries.

Police said she remains in hospital at this time.

The drivers of the Mercedes and the Vauxhall were not injured.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of West Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a young woman with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with her and her family at this time.

"We are continuing to work to establish exactly what occurred and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to get in contact with police."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1519 of September 9.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

