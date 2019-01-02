Morecambe couple trapped in quicksand rescued by coastguard on New Year's Day

A couple from Morecambe had to be rescued by lifeboat crews after becoming trapped in quicksand on a beach near Heysham.

The couple had been enjoying a New Year's Day walk with their dog along Half Moon Bay when they became stuck in the muddy sand on the beach.

They called emergency services and HM Coastguard tasked Morecambe's RNLI lifeboat crew with their first rescue mission of the year.

At 2.30pm, an inshore rescue hovercraft was launched onto a low tide and within minutes the team arrived on the scene to rescue the distressed couple.

The man had managed to free himself but had struggled to rescue his wife, but with the help of the lifeboat crew, the woman was freed from the thick mud.

The couple and their dog were then taken on board the hovercraft and transported safely to shore in Heysham Village, where they were met by coastguards and a waiting ambulance team.

Volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Harry Roberts MBE, said: "We don’t want to put people off from enjoying the Bay but we do recommend that they keep to the designated beaches.

"This couple were walking very close to the rocks but still got into difficulty. If it looks muddy then it probably is, making it dangerous to walk on.

"We also advise people to respect the water by checking the times of the tides. The tide comes in very quickly and it is easy to get cut off.

"Also, if you are unfortunate enough to get stuck, the further out you are, the harder it is to rescue you."