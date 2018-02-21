Man taken to hospital after high speed crash on M6

A man was rescued from his car following a high speed crash on the M6 near Lancaster, say fire services.

The car left the road on the southbound carriageway and collided with a tree down an embankment just after junction 33.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Garstang and Fulwood were called out to the incident at around 2am on Wednesday February 21.

Fire crews originally received reports of a 'trapped person in a burning car' but on arrival it was found that the car was smoking but not actually alight.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The car left the road and crashed into a tree down an embankment.

"Police officers who were first on the scene, managed to get to the man and get him out of his car.

"This was a high speed accident and the man had an extremely lucky escape."

The man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Crews remained at the scene for around 40 minutes.