Man dies after being hit by car in Morecambe

A man has died after he was struck by a car shortly after 2.10am this morning (Sunday, August 15) in Westgate, Morecambe.

Police say the man was hit by a car in Westgate at around 2.10am this morning (Sunday, August 15) and died from his injuries.

Lancashire Police did not say whether the driver stopped at the scene. The force says it is still investigating how the collision occurred.

No further details have been released at this stage and police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 2.10am this morning (Sunday, August 15) to the report of a collision on Westgate in Morecambe.

"It is believed that a vehicle has been travelling along Westgate and collided with a man in the carriageway. He has sadly died as a result.

"His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them and his friends at this sad and incredibly difficult time.