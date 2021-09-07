M6 LIVE: Motorway closed with severe delays after lorry crash in Cheshire

National Highways is advising drivers that the M6 remains closed northbound between junction 17 (Sandbach) and junction 18 (Sproston Green) following a serious incident.

The northbound carriageway is not expected to reopen before this evening’s peak traffic hours because a police-led investigation will be carried out at the scene and a spillage of 800 litres of diesel is also being cleared.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at 8.07am this morning. A bridge column was also struck during the incident.

There is a two-hour delay stretching back 6.5 miles on the approach to the scene. All trapped traffic has been released by temporarily opening lane 4 and also turning around vehicles.