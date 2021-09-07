M6 LIVE: Motorway closed with severe delays after lorry crash in Cheshire
The M6 is closed between J17 - J18 after a serious crash in Cheshire today (Tuesday, September 7).
There are currently delays of around two-and-a-half hours in both directions and over 9 miles of queueing traffic due to the emergency closure near Holmes Chapel this afternoon.
The motorway remains closed whilst police accident investigators work at the scene.
You can follow the latest updates in our live blog...
M6 LIVE: Motorway closed with severe delays after lorry hits railway bridge in Cheshire
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 16:35
- The M6 is closed northbound between J17 - J18 near Holmes Chapel due to a serious lorry crash
- Delays of over 120 minutes and 9 miles of congestion on approach to the northbound closure
- Diversion route also very heavily congested.
The following diversion is in place:
Follow solid diamond:
Exit at junction 17 and travel eastbound on A534.
Turn left onto A50 and travel north.
Please note there is a low bridge 4.8m / 16’0” prior to A54.
At Holmes Chapel turn left onto A54, travel west and re-join M6 at junction 18.
Police-led investigation to be carried out at scene as spillage of 800 litres of diesel cleared
National Highways is advising drivers that the M6 remains closed northbound between junction 17 (Sandbach) and junction 18 (Sproston Green) following a serious incident.
The northbound carriageway is not expected to reopen before this evening’s peak traffic hours because a police-led investigation will be carried out at the scene and a spillage of 800 litres of diesel is also being cleared.
The three-vehicle collision occurred at 8.07am this morning. A bridge column was also struck during the incident.
There is a two-hour delay stretching back 6.5 miles on the approach to the scene. All trapped traffic has been released by temporarily opening lane 4 and also turning around vehicles.
National Highways Traffic Operations Manager Chris Martin
The northbound carriageway will need to be closed for some time and we would advise road users to avoid travelling in the local area and use alternative routes if possible.
Everything we know so far...
You can read our full report here, with statements from Highways and police.
Motorists told to use M42, M1 and the M62
Road users travelling northbound from further afield are advised to use the M42, M1 and the M62 if travelling to the northwest.
People trapped in tailbacks for nearly 3 hours
One motorist said: “We’re between J16 & 17 and so far been more or less stationary for 2.5 hrs. Nothing is moving.”
Congestion back to J16 and delays affecting diversion routes and surrounding towns
Congestion back to J16 (Stoke On Trent / Crewe) as well as delays through Talke, Nantwich Sandbach and Middlewich as traffic avoids the motorway.
M6 crash Cheshire: Lorry hit railway bridge half early this morning.
Highway say a lorry hit the railway bridge about half way between the junctions 17 and 18 early this morning.
Second M6 crash near Lancaster
All traffic is being temporarily held due to an overturned vehicle on M6 Northbound from J35 A683 (Lancaster) to J35 A601(M) Carnforth. All traffic has been stopped.