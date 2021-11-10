M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry crashes closes M6 between Leyland and Standish
A lorry crash has closed the southbound M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
A full closure is currently in place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) after a lorry veered off the motorway near Charnock Richard Services at around 8.50am.
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and the driver has been treated by paramedics.
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 12:15
- Lane closure in place between Leyland (J28) and Standish (27)
- Lorry “came off motorway” near Charnock Richard Services
- Paramedics still at the scene treating lorry driver
- Lorry has shed load and recovery efforts “might take some time”
Trapped M6 traffic released but full closure remains in force
The M6 has now been fully closed since 10.40am after a lorry veered off the carriageway near Charnock Richard Services at around 8.50am.
Diversions are now in place and Highways say the motorway closure is likely to remain in place “for some time” as recovery work continues.
All trapped traffic has been released past the scene using lanes 2 and 3.
Diversions now in place for southbound M6
Emergency services including Lancashire Police remain on scene and working with Traffic Officers and recovery contractors to clear the overturned lorry.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time when travelling south of Preston today.
Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;
Road users are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs.
- Leave M6 south at J28 , join the B5256 East.
- At B5256/A49 Jct , turn right onto the A49 south.
- At A49/B5248 Jct , turn left onto the B5248.
- At B5248/Central Drive jct , turn right onto Central Drive south.
- At Central Drive/Euxton Lane Jct. turn left onto Euxton Lane.
- At Euxton Lane/B5252 Jct, join the B5252 south.
- At B5252/A581 Jct, join the A581 west.
- At A581/A49 Jct, turn left onto the A49 south.
- At A49/A5209 Jct, turn right onto the A5209 west.
- At A5209/Beech Walk Jct, turn right onto the A5209 north.
- At A5209/B5206 Jct , turn right onto A5209 north.
- At A5209/M56 J27 Rbt , rejoin the M6 south.
Trapped traffic allowed to pass scene of crash using lanes 2 and 3
The M6 southbound remains closed with nearly 5 miles of stationary traffic between Leyland and the scene of the lorry crash near Charnock Richard Services.
Recovery work is ongoing after a lorry came off the motorway and overturned on the embankment earlier this morning.
But traffic officers are releasing some trapped traffic, with drivers instructed to pass the scene using lanes two and three.
5 miles of queuing traffic on southbound M6 between Leyland and Charnock Richard Services
FULL CLOSURE now in place on M6 southbound
There is now a full closure in place on the M6 southbound between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold).
Traffic Officers have stopped traffic whilst maintenance crews and recovery teams work at the scene.
Lane 1 is also affected by a diesel spill which is being treated by road crews.
The Post has asked Highways how long the full closure is expected to stay in place.
Paramedics still at the scene treating lorry driver
North West Ambulance Service say its paramedics are “still on scene”.
It said it’s unable to provide further details on the driver’s condition at this stage.
The ambulance service said it provide further updates to the Post when they are available.
Driver treated by paramedics
The lorry driver has been assessed at the scene by paramedics but it is not clear whether he has been taken to hospital.
The Post has asked North West Ambulance Service to confirm details on his condition.
More to follow...
Police statement on M6 lorry crash
A police spokesman said: “We were made aware by Highways at about 8.50am that a lorry had shed its load on the M6 just after Charnock Richard services.
“We attended with paramedics. It isn’t clear as yet whether the driver has been taken to hospital or just checked over at scene.
“It looks like a lane one closure is in place.”
Pictures from the scene
This is the scene on the M6 southbound where the lorry crashed and “came off the motorway” this morning.
Lorry crashes and “comes off motorway” near Leyland
A lorry has crashed on the M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
Lane one (Of three) is currently closed and there is heavy traffic on the southbound M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).
The accident involves a lorry which has “come off the road” and overturned. Traffic officers and maintenance crews are at the scene.
Lancashire Police has been approached for details on any casualties.
National Highways has warned of delays for southbound traffic whilst the lorry is recovered.
It said the scene is expected to be clear by 10.30am.