M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry crashes closes M6 between Leyland and Standish

Emergency services including Lancashire Police remain on scene and working with Traffic Officers and recovery contractors to clear the overturned lorry.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time when travelling south of Preston today.

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

Road users are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs.

- Leave M6 south at J28 , join the B5256 East.

- At B5256/A49 Jct , turn right onto the A49 south.

- At A49/B5248 Jct , turn left onto the B5248.

- At B5248/Central Drive jct , turn right onto Central Drive south.

- At Central Drive/Euxton Lane Jct. turn left onto Euxton Lane.

- At Euxton Lane/B5252 Jct, join the B5252 south.

- At B5252/A581 Jct, join the A581 west.

- At A581/A49 Jct, turn left onto the A49 south.

- At A49/A5209 Jct, turn right onto the A5209 west.

- At A5209/Beech Walk Jct, turn right onto the A5209 north.

- At A5209/B5206 Jct , turn right onto A5209 north.