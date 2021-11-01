M6 crash: This was the diversion route after a serious crash closed a section of the northbound carriageway

The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 35 (Carnforth Interchange) and 36 (Crooklands Interchange) at approximately 6.15am.

A full closure was initiated on the northbound carriageway following the smash, with two lanes also closed on the M6 southbound.

Police said the incident involved two lorries and warned motorists the closures were likely to remain in place "for a considerable time".

Both the southbound and northbound carriageway fully reopened at around 2.15pm.

This was the diversion route

Motorists were been advised to exit at junction 35 and follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs.

- Exit J35 on to the A601(M) until J35a

Traffic was brought to a standstill after two lorries collided on the M6 northbound near Carnforth (Credit: National Highways)

- Take the A6 northbound towards Milnthorpe (drivers of high-sided vehicles see note below)

- Follow the A6 through Milnthorpe and head towards Kendal

- At the A6/A590 junction turn right onto the A590

- Continue towards Brettargh Holt

Motorists were advised to plan ahead or even delay their journeys following the collision (Credit: AA)

- At the Breattagh Holt roundabout follow the A590 towards Penrith M6

- At the M6 junction 36 take the first exit to re-join the M6 northbound.

"Severe delays are expected on the approach to the closure during this morning's peak travel period," a spokesman for National Highways said.

"Please plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Long delays are expected on the diversion route."

