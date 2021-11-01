M6 crash: This is the diversion route after serious crash closes section of northbound carriageway
A diversion route was put in place after traffic was brought to a standstill following a collision on the M6 northbound near Carnforth.
The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 35 (Carnforth Interchange) and 36 (Crooklands Interchange) at approximately 6.15am.
A full closure was initiated on the northbound carriageway following the smash, with two lanes also closed on the M6 southbound.
Police said the incident involved two lorries and warned motorists the closures were likely to remain in place "for a considerable time".
Diversions and where to go
Motorists have been advised to exit at junction 35 and follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs.
- Exit J35 on to the A601(M) until J35a
- Take the A6 northbound towards Milnthorpe (drivers of high-sided vehicles see note below)
- Follow the A6 through Milnthorpe and head towards Kendal
- At the A6/A590 junction turn right onto the A590
- Continue towards Brettargh Holt
- At the Breattagh Holt roundabout follow the A590 towards Penrith M6
- At the M6 junction 36 take the first exit to re-join the M6 northbound.
"Severe delays are expected on the approach to the closure during this morning's peak travel period," a spokesman for National Highways said.
"Please plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
"Long delays are expected on the diversion route."
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.