M6 crash casualty taken to hospital in serious condition

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway at 4.10am after a crash between junctions 33 (Galgate, Lancaster South, A6) and 34 (Heysham, Morecambe).

North West Ambulance Service said one person was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

No other casualties have been reported.

North West Ambulance Service said one person was seriously injured and taken to hospital after a crash on the M6 near Lancaster this morning (Wednesday, November 17)

You can read our report on the crash and motorway closure here.

The northbound M6 was shut for four hours whilst police, paramedics, fire crews and National Highways worked at the scene.

The motorway reopened at around 8.10am after the casualty was taken to hospital and debris was cleared from the carriageway.

An ambulance spokesman said: "One person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.