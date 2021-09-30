M6 closed with 9 miles of traffic and two hour delays after lorry crash near Stafford

The M6 is currently closed northbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Stafford after a lorry overturned at around 9am.

Contractors are on scene and are working to recover the overturned HGV and its contents which spilled across 3 of the 4 lanes of the carriageway.

There are currently 9 miles of congestion and delays of around two hours, and Highways are warning that the motorway could remain closed until 3pm.

There is also delays of up to 30 minutes on the diversion route via the A34 through Stafford.

The lorry has shed a load of wood chippings and diesel fuel has also spilled across lanes, forcing a full closure on the busy stretch of the M6.

There is also reported damage to the barrier that will need to be repaired.

Highways crews are on site and an urgent clean-up operation is under way, but disruption is expected until the afternoon.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Road users are advised that delays of 2 hours have been recorded on the approach to this closure so please plan ahead and seek an alternative route if possible.

"There are currently 9 miles of congestion back to J12 (Cannock). The strategic diversion route is also showing delays of 30 mins through Stafford."

Diversion route

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows:

- Road users are advised to follow the hollow black triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

- Exit the A34 at J14 and join the A34.

- Remain on the A34 northbound towards Stoke-on-Trent.

- At the junction with the A500 (Hanford) join the A500 westbound.