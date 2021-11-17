Lancashire M6 closed northbound after serious crash this morning

All northbound traffic was held whilst emergency services worked at the scene, between junctions 33 (Galgate, Lancaster South, A6) and 34 (Heysham, Morecambe).

The crash, which has been described as serious, happened at around 4.15am.

Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire & Rescue and National Highways all sent units to the scene.

It led to over 4 miles of queueing traffic on the approach to the scene before traffic was diverted.

Recovery and clean-up work has been completed and the carriageway reopened.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details on any casualties.