A585 Wesham

Heavy traffic on A585 both ways around The Kingfisher Roundabout. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M55 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M55 Westbound at J1 A6 Garstang Road (Fulwood).

M61 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 10 minutes.

M60 Greater Manchester

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M6 Cheshire

Traffic returned to normal on M6 Southbound at J21A M62 (Croft Interchange).

A6068 Padiham

Heavy traffic on A6068 Northbound from M65 J8 (Accrington) to A678 Blackburn Road.

A677 Preston New Road Mellor

Slow traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways between the Shell Garage and Mire Ash Brow. In the roadworks area. Two sets of temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A677 Preston New Road Blackburn

Heavy traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways around Revidge Road.

A585 Mains Lane Singleton

Heavy traffic on A585 Mains Lane Eastbound before A586 (The Shell Garage).

A676 Folds Road Bolton

Traffic light failure on A676 Folds Road at B6206 Kay Street. Traffic is coping well. The traffic lights are all out.

