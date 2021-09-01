A582 Penwortham Way Lostock Hall

Slow traffic on A582 Penwortham Way both ways from A5083 Stanifield Lane (Lostock Hall) to B5253 Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout, Farington Moss). In the roadworks area. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

A677 Preston New Road Mellor

Slow traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways between Mire Ash Brow and the Shell Garage. In the roadworks area. Two sets of temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A585 Mains Lane Singleton

Slow traffic on A585 Mains Lane Eastbound before A586 Garstang Road (The Shell Garage).

A677 Preston New Road Blackburn

Slow traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways around Revidge Road. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

A59 Longsight Road Osbaldeston

Slow traffic on A59 Longsight Road both ways near the Woodfield Garage. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M61 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley).

