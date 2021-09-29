Lancashire and North West traffic news: M65 closed following early morning crash - delays affecting M60, M61, A57, A6068 and A572
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Wednesday, September 29).
M65 Lancashire
M65 Eastbound closed, slow traffic due to overturned car from J10 A671 Cavalry Way (Burnley / Padiham) to J12 A682 Churchill Close (Brierfield). The accident has occurred just after J11 around 02:00 - read more.
M60 Greater Manchester
Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to broken down vehicle on M60 anticlockwise at J16 A666 Manchester Road (Pendlebury). Lanes one and two (Of four) are closed.
M6 Lancashire
No fuel available at the diesel pumps on M6 Southbound at Charnock Richard Services. Located between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish). Next available services is Lymm Services at J20.
M61 Greater Manchester
Queueing traffic on M61 from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 20 minutes.
A6068 Padiham
Queueing traffic due to the problems on the M65 on A6068 Northbound from M65 J8 (Accrington) to A678 Blackburn Road. The M65 Eastbound is closed from J10 to J12.
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's). Congestion to the M602. Travel time is around 10 minutes.
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley).
A572 Leigh Road Worsley
Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.