Lancashire and North West traffic news: Lanes blocked on M62 | Slow traffic affecting A585, A570 and M60
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Tuesday, August 24).
A585 Amounderness Way Thornton
Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from Norcross Roundabout (Thornton) to A588 Breck Road Roundabout (Poulton-Le-Fylde).
M62 West Yorkshire
One lane blocked and slow traffic due to accident, a car involved on M62 Westbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow). Lane three (Of three) is blocked
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange).
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's). Congestion to the M602
A580 East Lancashire Road Haydock
Heavy traffic due to earlier accident on A580 East Lancashire Road Eastbound between Haydock Lane and M6 J23 (Haydock). Congestion to routes through Ashton In Makerfield causing delays along Liverpool Road and Lodge Lane. All lanes have been reopened.
The road reopened fully by 07:30 after the road has been closed since Monday (23rd) evening, the Westbound side reopened just after 7am.
A570 Southport Road Scarisbrick
Slow traffic on A570 Southport Road both ways near B5242 Bescar Brow Lane (The Premier Inn). In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.