M602 Greater Manchester

One lane closed and long delays due to multi-vehicle accident on M602 Eastbound between J2 A576 Gilda Brook Road (Trafford Park / Eccles) and J3 A5063 Trafford Road (Regent Road Roundabout). Congestion to J1 (M60 / M62 Eccles interchange). Travel time is around 40 minutes. Lane two (Of two) remains closed. Traffic was held between 07:10 and 07:20.

Whitbrook Way Middleton

Traffic returned to normal, earlier accident on Whitbrook Way at A664 Rochdale Road (Ship Inn roundabout).

M6 Lancashire

A tyre removed from road on M6 Southbound between J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland) and J27 A5209 Crow Orchard Road (Standish).

M60 Greater Manchester

This is the latest from the region's roads.

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise from J23 A635 Manchester Road (Ashton Under Lyne) to J24 A57 (Denton Island). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M6 Merseyside

Slow traffic on M6 Southbound at J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). In the roadworks area.

A5139 Dock Road Wallasey

Heavy traffic on A5139 Dock Road both ways between Oakdale Road and A554 Tower Road. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M62 Merseyside

Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J7 A57 Warrington Road (Rainhill Stoops).

A5103 Princess Road Didsbury

Slow traffic on A5103 Princess Road Northbound from M60 J5 (Princess Parkway) to A5145 Barlow Moor Road.

M65 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M65 Eastbound at J2 M61 (Clayton Brook).

A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.

