A583 Blackpool Road Newton

Heavy traffic on A583 Blackpool Road both ways at the Bell and Bottle Pub. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A56 Edenfield Bypass Edenfield

Traffic heavier than normal on A56 Edenfield Bypass Northbound between M66 (Ramsbottom Junction) and A680 Manchester Road (Bent Gate Roundabout).

A6 Wellington Road North Heaton Chapel

Heavy traffic on A6 Wellington Road North Northbound near the Mcvities Factory. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A665 Great Ancoats Street Manchester

This is the latest from the region's roads.

Heavy traffic on A665 Great Ancoats Street Eastbound from Newton Street to A662 Pollard Street. Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J17 A56 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M61 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).

M61 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M61 Northbound from J9 M65 (Clayton Brook).

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.