A583 Blackpool Road Newton

Heavy traffic on A583 Blackpool Road both ways near Bryning Lane. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A6 Blackroad Bypass Blackrod

Heavy traffic on A6 Blackroad Bypass Southbound from B5238 Station Road (The Rivington Traffic Lights) to A6027 De Havilland Way. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

B6242 Watling Street Road Fulwood, Preston

Reports of slow traffic due to accident on B6242 Watling Street Road at Sharoe Green Lane.

A5300 Knowsley Expressway Tarbock

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Traffic heavier than normal and slow traffic on A5300 Knowsley Expressway Southbound from M57 / M62 (Tarbock Island) to A562 Speke Road.

M61 Lancashire

Traffic returned to normal, earlier accident on M61 Southbound after J8 A674 Millennium Way (Chorley). Traffic was held between 06:25 and 06:45 - read more.

M6 Cheshire

Slow traffic on M6 Southbound at J21A M62 (Croft Interchange).

M62 Cheshire

Slow traffic due to earlier accident, a car involved on M62 Eastbound between J11 A574 Birchwood Way (Birchwood) and J12 M60 M602 (Eccles Interchange). All lanes have been re-opened. All traffic released by 07:30.

M58 Greater Manchester

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M58 Eastbound before M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange). Lane two (Of two) is closed.

M61 Greater Manchester

Long delays on M61 Southbound from J6 A6027 De Havilland Way (Horwich) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 30 minutes. Wet weather conditions are adding to the delays.

M6 Merseyside

Traffic returned to normal on M6 Southbound between J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock) and J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows).

M60 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M60 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M60 clockwise from J25 A560 Crookilley Way (Brinnington) to J1 A5145 Travis Brow (Stockport Pyramid).

M60 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M60 clockwise from J23 A635 Manchester Road (Ashton Under Lyne) to J24 A57 (Denton Island).

M62 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow).

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's). Congestion to the M602.

A5058 Queens Drive Childwall, Liverpool

Slow traffic on A5058 Queens Drive around Thingwall Road.

