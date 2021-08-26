M62 Cheshire

M62 Westbound lane reopened on exit slip road, broken down car removed at J9 A49 Newton Road (Winwick). Lane one (Of two) was briefly closed as you exited the motorway.

M60 Greater Manchester

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is between 15 and 20 minutes.

A5072 West Strand Preston

Reports of accident on A5072 West Strand around Marsh Lane. Traffic is coping well.

A5758 Broom's Cross Road Thornton

Slow traffic on A5758 Broom's Cross Road Eastbound from A565 Southport Road (Thornton) to B5422 Brickwall Lane (Sefton). In the roadworks area. A lane closure is in place.

A585 Mains Lane Poulton-Le-Fylde

Slow traffic on A585 Mains Lane at A588 Breck Road. In the roadworks area. Lane closures are in place.

A585 Mains Lane Singleton