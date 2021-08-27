Lancashire and North West traffic news: A580 closed due to crash
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Friday, August 27).
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:24 am
A5185 Stott Lane - Salford
Police incident over, road re-opened
A580 East Lancashire Road - Tyldesley
Road closed and slow traffic due to accident
Slaidburn Drive - Scotforth
Reports of accident. Traffic is coping well
A586 - Singleton
Slow traffic in the roadworks area
A57 Regent Road - Salford
Traffic returned to normal