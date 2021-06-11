Lancashire and Cumbria roadworks: These are the main roads and motorways to avoid this weekend

All roadworks listed are taking place along some of the regions major roads and motorways from Monday, June 14 to Sunday, June 20, 2021.
While the latest details are correct as of Friday, June 11, 2021, weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances could result in changes to the current schedule.
Drivers looking for roadworks information (such as overnight carriageway closures) for individual schemes should now visit www.trafficengland.com.
1. M6 between junctions 32 and 33 (Turner’s Farm bridge)
Work to install a new support for the bridge in the verge alongside the southbound is underway. The work will take around 14 weeks and involves a 50mph speed limit - backed by average speed cameras - through the roadworks zone.
2. M55 junctions 1 to 3
Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/
3. A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement
Work to deliver a £150m bypass and junction improvements is underway. The first major construction phase for the project is underway. Narrow lanes and a speed reduction will be in place. Work has also started away from the A585 to construct the new Poulton junction which will form part of the new bypass. Anyone interested in the project can visit the project webpage at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-windy-harbour-to-skippool/
4. A66 Appleby bypass
A seven-month project of bridge repairs and resurfacing started in April. Work to re-waterproof the bridge deck over an underpass at the eastern end of the bypass was completed on Wednesday, May 19. The project will resume on Saturday (June 12) with a start on the carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. During the daytime a lane in each direction will remain open, with a 40mph speed limit in place. Convoy working - along short stretches of the road and where drivers are stopped briefly before being led past the roadworks - will be in place overnight, between 7pm and 6am from Sunday to Friday each week. A small number of slip roads will need to be closed overnight occasionally with signed diversions in place.