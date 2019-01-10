Key Washington road bridge to stay open during repair project, Sunderland City Council confirms

A key road bridge will not need to be closed while repairs are carried out, transport bosses have said.

Council chiefs are expected to approve a £250,000 package of work on the Chartershaugh Bridge, which carries the A182 over the River Wear at Fatfield, next week.

While some restrictions might have to be put in place, drivers should still be able to use the crossing while the project is carried out.

Coun Amy Wilson, cabinet member for Environment and Transport, said: “While there may be some lane closures during works, the bridge will not be closed to traffic.

“As part of this council’s commitment to our city’s highways, we are looking to invest an extra £15m in highway assets, including bridges, over the next four years.

“Our highways are some of our key assets.”

She added: “Even with Government austerity, we must keep investing and maintaining these arteries that allow us to get to work, school, home and play, and keep goods and services flowing across our city.”

According to a report prepared for the city council’s cabinet, which will make a decision on the works when it meets on Wednesday.

Inspections have shown work is needed to the underside of the bridge.

The link across the river between Fatfield and Penshaw was completed in 1975.

As well as repainting steelwork, the project is also expected to include repairs to the concrete piers which support the crossing.

Councillors have also been advised that delaying any work could increase the cost of repairs and even lead to weight restrictions being imposed.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service