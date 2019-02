Drivers have been warned to take care on the icy Lancashire roads today.

Police have released a video that shows a driver skidding out of control on a road in Morecambe.

The driver comes a cropper on Westgate, Morecambe, Photo courtesy of Lancashire Road Police

Lancashire's roads policing unit tweeted: "Westgate at Morecambe probably isn’t the best place to practice your Dancing on Ice skills.

"Thankfully no injuries, but the driver was extremely shaken by the experience.

"Please drive to the conditions."