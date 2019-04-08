Girl cyclist, 12, airlifted to hospital after crash with Jaguar F-Type near Lancaster

A 12-year-old girl has been seriously injured after her bicycle was involved in a collision with a Jaguar near Lancaster on Saturday (April 6).



The incident happened at around 4.45pm when the child was knocked off her pedal cycle by a Jaguar F-Type on the A683, close to the junction of Caton Green Road.

The girl suffered a serious leg injury and was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Jaguar F-Type, which commands a price tag of around £50,000, stopped at the scene and assisted police with enquiries.

The road was then closed for around three hours as police conducted a collision investigation.

Sgt Paul Maguire of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Lancaster on Saturday.

"A young girl has been seriously injured and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“If you have any information, particularly any dash cam footage which may be relevant to our investigation, please get in touch.”

You can call 101 or email 2785@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1131 of 6 April.