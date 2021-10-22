Drunk M6 driver arrested near Lake District says he became lost on his way to Bolton from Manchester

The man was reported to police by a member of the public who spotted the car blocking the northbound entrance for Burton Services near Kendal, just 8 miles from Windermere.

A Cumbria Police patrol car was dispatched to the scene and caught up with the suspect as he was heading north again.

He was pulled over and handed a roadside breathalyser test which registered 94mg – nearly three times the legal limit at 35mg.

The motorist told police he had been heading to 'Bolton from Manchester' , despite both towns being over 70 miles south from where he was stopped.

When he was again breathalysed in custody, the man was found to be twice over the limit with a 71 mg blood alcohol level.

He has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and remanded in custody pending a court appearance.

Cumbria Roads Police & ARVs tweeted at 9.55pm on Thursday: "Big thanks to the driver who reported this chap’s erratic driving M6NB this evening."

"Taking a curious route home from Manchester to Bolton, he was found blocking the entry slip at Burton Services, blowing 94 roadside and 71 in custody.