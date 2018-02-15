Delays and cancellations on trains after cables damaged overnight

Train services have been disrupted this morning after overhead electric cables were damaged overnight, says Network Rail.

Northern, Virgin, and TransPennine Express services that operate between Preston and Carnforth have all been affected after the lines were damaged between Oxenholme and Lancaster.

Northern has advised that there will be limited services between Carnforth and Lancaster until 2pm. This means services between Preston and Barrow-in-Furness will be severely affected.

Northern trains will however, still be operating hourly train services between Preston and Lancaster:

Virgin has advised that its services to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been affected and a bus replacement service will be operating between Carlisle and Preston.

Transpennine Express has also warned customers to expect delays on its services between Preston and Carlisle.

For the latest information on Virgin trains please visit here for the latest information on Northern trains visit here. For Transpennine Express please visit here