Delays after 'serious' six vehicle crash on M6

One person was taken to hospital after an eight car crash on the M6, say police.

The accident happened at around 8.45am on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33.

Police say they received reports of a car spinning and believe a lorry was also involved in the accident.

One person was taken to Royal Lancaster Hospital via land ambulance. The person is not believed to have been seriously injured.

Three ambulances, an air ambulance and two senior clinicians attended the emergency along with fire crews.

A spokesman for Highways England said at just before 11am: "Two lanes of three remain closed between J32 and J33 while recovery and clearance work continues following the earlier collision."

The road was closed for nearly two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.