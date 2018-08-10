Car spotted travelling wrong way on M6

An elderly man sparked a flurry of emergency calls after his car was spotted travelling in the wrong direction on the M6, say police.

Officers say they were contacted shortly after 5.30am on Friday, August 10 to reports that a white Hyundai was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway near Lancaster.

Patrols quickly located the car and placed a block on the carriageway while they helped the driver and the car to safety.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received numerous calls after the car was seen travelling in the wrong direction on the M6.

"It seems the gentleman, who was in his 80s, became confused around the Bay Gateway.

"Thankfully nobody was injured in this incident."

The carriageway has been fully reopened.