Tranmere Rovers 3-1 Morecambe

Three first-half goals saw Morecambe slump to a heavy defeat at Tranmere.

The Shrimps were hoping to build on their weekend victory against Cambridge United but were undone by some fine counter-attacking play from the home side.

Morecambe soon found themselves a goal down as former striker Cole Stockton fired Rovers into a fourth minute lead with a stunning volley into the bottom corner.

Morecambe enjoyed a period of possession with Sam Lavelle forcing Scott Davies into a neat save and Andrew Tutte firing wide before the Shrimps were undone for a second time.

Steven Old failed to cut out Jake Caprice’s cross and the ball fell perfectly for the unmarked James Norwood who finished coolly.

Jay Harris’ 25-yard volley hit the top of the bar but the same player was not to be denied on the stroke of half-time, heading in from 12 yards.

The Shrimps were given a glimmer of hope with 66 minutes gone when Jordan Cranston’s 30-yard effort flew into the top right-hand corner.

Vadaine Oliver saw a goalbound shot well blocked before Paul Mullin went close to adding a fourth with an effort that curled inches wide.

TRANMERE ROVERS: Davies, Ridehalgh, Sutton (Gilmour 82), Monthe, Ellis, Caprice, Harris, Jennings, McCullough, Norwood, Stockton (Mullin 82). Subs not used: George, Buxton, Smith, Bakayogo, Cole.

MORECAMBE: Halstead, Mills, Old, Lavelle, Cranston, Tutte (Kenyon 59), Wildig, Mandeville, Leitch-Smith (Thompson 82), Ellison (Oates 59), Oliver. Subs not used: Szczepaniak, Oswell, Yarney, Hedley.

Referee: Scott Oldham.

Attendance: 7,483.