Train disruption at Lancaster

A number of train journeys have been affected today (Thursday) after overhead wire disruption between Oxenholme and Lancaster.

Passengers are being told to catch rail replacement buses at the station to get to their destination.

Some trains are running every hour.

A number of children were also expected to visit the station today after they won a competition.

Seven children aged from 4-10 were left disappointed after being told they could not take part due to the disruption.

The children, all of whom were railway fans, were due to make train announcements to passengers as part of the competition.

Virgin are working to organise another day for the children to come down.

Northern, Virgin, and TransPennine Express services that operate between Preston and Carnforth have all been affected after the lines were damaged between Oxenholme and Lancaster.

Northern has advised that there will be limited services between Carnforth and Lancaster until 2pm. This means services between Preston and Barrow-in-Furness will be severely affected

Northern trains will however, still be operating hourly train services between Preston and Lancaster.

The routes affected are Glasgow Central to London Euston and Edinburgh to London Euston.

Replacement coaches are operating between Carlisle and Preston.

To find out more about your journey please visit www.virgintrains.co.uk/travel-updates.