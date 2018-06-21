‘Train company don’t really care about disabled’

A Lancaster teenager has petitioned Britain’s Transport Secretary to shame a train company for its inadequate disabled facilities.

Cameron Redpath, 16, who suffers from cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, wants TP Express to improve their disabled facilities after several bad experiences travelling on their trains.

Cameron, who is Young Labour’s Lancaster and Fleetwood Disability’s Officer, said; “I was going to watch a musical in Manchester with my mum and auntie, and we booked wheelchair assistance the day before we travelled.

“When we got on the wheelchair space was blocked with suitcases and my mum, who already has a bad back, had to move some of them so I could put my wheelchair there.

“On the way back there was a tannoy announcement saying all the toilets were out of action. We weren’t able to get off at Wigan or Preston because we had booked wheelchair assistance on that train.

“When we arrived at Lancaster I was very stiff from sitting so long and desperate for the toilet.

“When I complained to TP Express I was told I wouldn’t get a refund or compensation.

“They are failing as a company with accessbility. They don’t really care about disabled people.”

Cameron felt so strongly about the lack of wheelchair facilities on TP Express trains that he set up a petition on Change.org which has already had nearly 100 signatures.

Charlie French, Transport Integration Manager for TransPennine Express commented: “We are really sorry to read of Mr Redpath’s complaint and experience travelling with us. All of our modern trains are fully accessible and we are committed to ensuring all customers, irrespective of their disability, can travel safely and comfortably.

“We are overhauling our toilet facilities as part of our upgrade programme.

“We work closely alongside disability groups and organisations via our Joint Inclusivity Forum ensuring we gather constructive feedback that is used to further enhance our service.

“We are committed to continuous improvement and will be introducing brand new Nova trains across the rail network starting from later this year. These will be some of the newest trains in the country and the experience when travelling onboard will be completely transformed.

“We have ensured that the facilities for those with disabilities are of the highest standard.”

Sign Cameron’s petition on Change.org under the name ‘Shame TP Express for Inadequate Disabled Facilities.’