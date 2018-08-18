Train cancellations are due to hit Lancashire and the North West tomorrow

Planned train cancellations affecting Lancashire and other parts of the North West tomorrow have been announced.

Lancashire - including Preston and Blackpool station - will be one of the most affected areas as travellers face another day of nightmare journeys on the trains.

Liverpool and Greater Manchester are the two other areas most affected.

Northern rail chiefs have apologised for the inconvenience customers will face this weekend - and are likely to face over the next few weekends.

They say the impact of ongoing engineering work, often planned at short-notice, means they have to adjust their Sunday timetable each and every week. This has an impact on matching drivers’ availability within their working agreements.

They add that routes have been chosen carefully to minimise the impact on customers.

On each of the affected routes, customers will have a range of alternative options available to them, including: Other Northern services, trains run by other operators or rail replacement transport. Ticket acceptance is in place.

Details of planned cancellations for Sunday are:

Liverpool – Manchester Airport cancellations:

Northern customers will still be able to travel between Liverpool and Manchester using Northern hourly service via Warrington or East Midlands Trains hourly services. TransPennine Express services are available between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport. Tickets will be accepted by TransPennine Express, East Midlands Trains and Arriva Trains Wales.

Blackpool North – Liverpool cancellations:

Customers travelling to Preston and Blackpool from Liverpool should change at Wigan North Western on to the Blackpool – Manchester Airport Northern service. Customers travelling between Blackpool and stations to Liverpool should change at Wigan North Western.

Blackpool South – Colne cancellations:

Northern will operate one train every two hours between Blackpool South and Colne and where possible, customers are advised to travel to and from Blackpool North. Some replacement bus services will be available.

Lancaster – Morecambe – part cancellations:

There will be two part cancellation between Morecambe and Heysham Port. Taxis will be provided for customers travelling between the port and Lancaster.

Southport – Wigan - Manchester – Blackburn – part cancellations:

These services will be split and operated in two parts as follows: Train service: Wigan – Southport and Manchester Victoria – Blackburn (via Todmorden)

Customers to travel between Wigan and Manchester by the following alternatives: Other rail service between Manchester Piccadilly and Wigan (Northern’s Manchester Airport – Blackpool). Rail Replacement bus between Manchester Victoria and Wigan as part of planned engineering work.

Dalesrail

The 08.40am Blackpool North – Carlisle is cancelled. The 17:25 Carlisle – Leeds service is now 17:48 and will make additional stops along the Dales Rail route

All the planned cancellations will be fully updated on the Northern website or National Rail Enquiries websites and apps overnight, so customers should check today for the latest information.

Anyone whose journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.