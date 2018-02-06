Traffic light changes due after Lancaster gridlock complaints

Engineers are due to alter a set of traffic lights in Lancaster after motorists complained they are causing gridlock.

The Lancaster Guardian has received several complaints from motorists and taxi drivers about a set of pedestrian lights in Owen Road, on the north side of the river Lune.

Traffic in Owen Road waiting for the lights to change

Traffic in the city has been re-routed since Greyhound Bridge closed last week, and to get to Morecambe from Lancaster, motorists must use Skerton Bridge, which has been made into a two way road.

But problems, according to one taxi driver and other motorists, occur when vehicles cross Skerton Bridge and try to turn left towards Morecambe, but are forced to wait in traffic for over a minute for the lights to change.

The taxi driver, who did not wish to be named, said: “Many drivers agree that the lights on Owen Road on the left hand side going towards Morecambe are taking far too long to change from red and are holding up traffic on the bridge.

“The only need for them is for when pedestrians are crosssing.

It also has an effect on traffic heading towards Slyne Road, as they have to wait in the same lane.”

He added: “The traffic gridlock is having a widespread effect on businesses in Lancaster.

“People are telling me that they’ve seen business drop off since the bridge closed.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said the council is aware of the issue and is due to re-programme the signal.

