Traffic building up after accident near Our Ladies Catholic College

Ambulance crews have been called to an accident on Morecambe Road after reports of a crash betwen a motorbike and a car.

North West Ambulance Service said they were called out to the scene near Our Ladies Catholic College at 4.23pm today, Monday.

Pictures have been posted on social media of a police car blocking the road going back to Morecambe and it is believed traffic is being diverted towards Ryelands.

Police said the motorcyclist has a suspected broken leg.

Road closures are in place, they said.