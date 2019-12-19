Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in M6 crash near Lancaster

A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the M6 near Lancaster.



The crash happened close to junction 34 (Lancaster, Morecambe, A683) at around 9.15am this morning (December 19).

A woman in her 50s has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a suspected back injury after her car overturned following a collision with a HGV.

Pictures taken by traffic officers show the Kia Sportage 4X4 on its roof behind safety barriers on the motorway embankment.

Police closed two southbound lanes, between junctions 34 and J33 (Garstang, Fleetwood, A6), whilst emergency services attended.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) mobilised an air ambulance and sent advanced paramedics to the scene.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We were called at 9.20am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M6 near Lancaster.

"We sent an air ambulance and a road ambulance to the scene, along with an advanced paramedic and an operational commander.

"A female casualty in her mid 50s has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by land ambulance with a suspected back injury."

Highways lifted the lane closures at 11am and traffic soon returned to normal.

Lancashire Police said the woman has sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.15am to reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car.

"The car overturned but it doesn’t look like anyone has been seriously injured.

"A female in the car has suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital."