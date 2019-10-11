Trains running normally after cash machine burglary at Lancaster Railway Station

Thieves broke into a cash machine at Lancaster Railway Station in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the station shortly after 5am on Friday October 11 following reports that a cash machine had been broken into.

British Transport Police said that cordons are in place while enquiries continue at the scene.

Trains are running normally, and commuters are being asked to use the Station Road entrance to the station, and collect tickets from the machine at the bottom of the stairs at Platform 3.

A spokesman said: “‘Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 69 of 11/10/19.”