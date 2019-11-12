This is what a drink driver three times over the limit looks like to a police patrol on the M6

A video of a drink driver weaving between lanes on the M6 has been shared by police.



A white BMW X5 was spotted changing lanes erratically on an empty stretch of the southbound M6 shortly after 1am this morning (November 12).

Police spotted a drink driver, who was three times over the limit, weaving between lanes on the M6 near Preston this morning (November 12). Pic: Lancashire Police

Officers from Lancashire Police followed the car for several minutes to establish whether the driver appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

After observing the vehicle weave unpredictably between three lanes of the empty motorway, officers flashed their blue lights and signalled the driver to pull over.

A roadside breath test revealed that the BMW driver had been three times over the drink drive limit.

The officers said there had been "a few issues" stopping the vehicle, before it was successfully pulled over on the hard shoulder.

A police spokesman said: "Plenty going on overnight including this drink driver on the M6.

"Sighted by the Sgt travelling south on the M6 weaving all over the road.

"A few issues stopping it but it was no surprise that the driver was over 3 times the drink drive limit.

"It's just not worth it."