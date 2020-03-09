Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after being struck by Toyota Yaris in Morecambe

A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a car in Morecambe.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Lancaster Road after the girl was hit by a Toyota Yaris outside Sainsbury's at 11.25am yesterday (Sunday, March 8).
The teenager was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital by air ambulance after suffering injuries to her head and hip.
Lancashire Police said the driver of the Toyota Yaris, a 55-year-old woman, had not been injured in the incident.
Lancaster Road was closed for around three hours whilst officers investigated how the incident had happened.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 11.25am on Sunday (March 8) to reports of a collision in Lancaster Road, Morecambe.
"A Toyota Yaris had been involved in a collision with a 14-year-old girl.
"The girl suffered injuries to her head and hip and was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital for treatment.
"The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old woman, was not injured.
"The road was closed for three hours while accident investigators attended the scene."