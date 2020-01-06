Safety work on key Lancaster rail link

Rail services out of Lancaster are set for a £500,000 upgrade.

The money is being invested to reinforce a steep railway embankment on the line between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster.

The Great North Rail Project work will see the strengthening of a slope and a new piled retaining wall to protect the track from future movement at Holmrock on the Furness Line to the south of the Kent Viaduct.

Tony Butler, route asset manager for earthworks at Network Rail, said: “This vital upgrade as part of the Great North Rail Project will keep important Northern passenger services running safe and reliably on this section of the Furness line.

“The first phase involves making the embankment shallower and the second involves keeping the track in place. The work has been designed to put passengers first as it will be carried out without closing the railway.”

Phase one of the work to stabilise the embankment starts today (January 6) and will contimue until the end of the month.

Phase two begins on 2 February and will last until March, with work taking place overnight at weekends while trains aren’t running.