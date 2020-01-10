Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from January 13 to January 19

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of January 10 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 32 to Junction 33

Workmen will be removing Nan’s Nook footbridge over the M6 this weekend with the carriageway closed in both directions between junction 32 at Broughton Interchange and junction 33 at Galgate. The closure will start at 9pm tonight (January 10) and last until the work has finished – by 5am on Monday (January 13) at the latest.

M6 junctions 41 to 42

A £2.5m upgrade of the safety barrier along the M6 between Penrith and Carlisle started on January 6 and is expected to take about 13 weeks. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place throughout the work. The northbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm and 5am every Tuesday night with the southbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 5am every Wednesday night. Diversions will operate between the two junctions via the A6.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

A585 Norcross junction

Phase three of this major junction improvement will begin on January 13 with the round-the-clock closure of Norcross Lane with no access to or from the junction from Norcross Lane until February 21. Some overnight closures of both the northern and southern sections of Fleetwood Road South are also continuing. The A585 Is open at all times but sometimes with temporary traffic lights in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout. Full project details are available at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout/