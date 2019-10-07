Man dies after falling off bike during vintage motorcycle ride on A6

A man has died after falling off his motorbike on the A6 near Carnforth.

The 67-year-old had been travelling with a group of vintage motorcycle riders when he came off his Norton model 18 bike near the village of Yealand Redmayne.

The ambulance and air ambulance were mobilised, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction of Tarn Lane, yesterday afternoon.

The A6 was closed in both directions, from Rose Acre Lane to Nineteen Acre Lane, for around six hours for investigation work to be carried out.

A police spokesman said: "A man has died after coming off his motorbike on the A6 in Carnforth.

"We were called at 1.41pm on Sunday (October 6) to the report of a road traffic incident on the A6 near to the junction of Tarn Lane involving a motorcycle.

"The rider, a 67-year-old man, came off his Norton Model 18 bike and fell to the ground.

"He was travelling with a group of Vintage motorcycle riders at the time."

Sgt Mick Belfield of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Division, added: "These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"If you were in the area and saw the vehicle leading up to the incident, or the incident itself, we would like to hear from you."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 746 of October 6.