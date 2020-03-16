Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after passenger suffers life-changing spinal injuries in M6 crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car crashed and overturned on the M6.



An investigation is underway after the Nissan Qashqai flipped onto its roof on the southbound carriageway, close to junction 35 (Carnforth, Morecambe) at around 3am of Friday March 13.

A passenger in the Qashqai, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious spinal fractures and remains in hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver, a 31-year-old man from Aberdeen, has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

He escaped the crash with minor injuries, but was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing class A drugs, driving under the influence of drink/drugs, dangerous driving and driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

PC Marc Saysell, of Lancashire Police TacOps Team, said: "This collision left a man with life-changing injuries and we are working hard to establish exactly what occurred.

"If you saw the incident, or saw the Qashqai in the moments before it happened, we would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 125 of March 13.