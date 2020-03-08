Major rail disruption on West Main Line services to and from Lancashire

Trains to and from London from the North West were cancelled today after problems on the West Coast main line.

Passengers were advised to check before they travel today (Sunday) after overheard wires were damaged near London Euston.

Avanti runs the West Coast main line

Avanti West Coast said: "Due to damage to overhead wires between Euston and Watford Junction, all lines are blocked.

"Services in and out of Euston have been cancelled until later today.

"Customers booked to travel before 10am are advised to travel later this morning, as ticket acceptance will be in place."

Ticket acceptance has been agreed with London North Eastern Railway between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh via Leeds, in both directions until midday today.

Transpennine Express is conveying passengers from Leeds via Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly in both directions until further notice.

Problems were ongoing at 11am today, with trains cancelled or delayed.

For instance the 9am Preston to London Euston was due at 12:02 and set to call additionally at Lichfield Trent Valley.