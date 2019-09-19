M6 lane closure between Preston and Lancaster after Range Rover catches fire

A Range Rover has caught fire on the M6, forcing a lane closure between Preston and Lancaster.

The bonnet of the Range Rover has been completely consumed by fire on the hard shoulder, according to one motorist.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Highways have closed lane 1 (of 3) on the northbound carriageway, between junction 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Lancaster south, A6).

It means the northbound M6 is reduced to just 2 lanes on the 13-mile stretch of motorway.

Traffic is particularly slow between the Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre and Barnacre.

A lane has been closed on the M6 northbound, between junctions J32 and J33,'after a car caught fire. Credit: Kelly-Marie Carberry

Highways said it expects the incident to clear between 12pm and 12.15pm.