Lorry becomes trapped on railway bridge near Lancaster University

A lorry has become stuck on a railway bridge in Lancaster.



Burrow Road is currently blocked in both directions after a lorry became trapped on the bridge at around 7.40am.

The bridge allows traffic to pass over the railway line between Burrow Road and A6 Preston Lancaster Road, near the University.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently responding to reports that a lorry has become stuck on a railway bridge in Lancaster.

"We were called at 7.42am this morning to Burrow Road in Lancaster, just off the A6.

"The road is currently blocked in both directions, so please avoid it."

A truck has become stuck under a railway bridge between Barrow Road and the A6, near Lancaster University. Pic: Google Maps

The lorry is understood to be wedged between both walls of the bridge and recovery is at the scene.

Lancashire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area whilst the trapped lorry is rescued.

Signs at the bridge entrance warn drivers that the road is "unsuitable for long and wide vehicles".

The incident had led to delays for rail services between Preston and Lancaster, with disruption expected until 5pm.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between Preston and Lancaster trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Please expect delays of up to 15 minutes all day on services that travel between Preston and Lancaster.

"Network Rail are currently on site to try and rectify the problem but disruption is expected until 5pm."