Government seal of approval for Bentham Line partnership

Following close on the heels of their first place award in the ‘Influencing Positive Change’ category at the National Community Rail Awards 2019 for its ‘Dementia and Community Rail’ project, the Leeds-Morecambe Community Rail Partnership (The Bentham Line) has now received Accreditation from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Accreditation is formal recognition by the DfT that the Community Rail Partnership (CRP) operates to a high standard and that its objectives and activities are supported by the Government.

Accreditation is in place to provide reassurance to others, including potential funders and partners that the CRP operates to high standards of governance and financial propriety; adopts a collaborative approach; is worthy of trust by others; and is a suitable entity for receiving public funds. Further, the Government considers the CRP a good representative of the local communities.

The CRP is one of the first to be accredited in the country and the second in the Northern network so far. Jools Townsend, chief executive of the Association of Community Rail Partnerships, said: “We are excited to see the Leeds-Morecambe Community Rail Partnership, becoming the second community rail partnership to be accredited in the north of England.

“This really underlines the value of their work, engaging and benefitting local communities in connection with their local railway and stations, especially their ground-breaking work with industry partners creating Britain’s first dementia-friendly railway. As well as highlighting local needs and opportunities to rail industry partners, they have a keen focus on promoting sustainable and healthy travel, bringing local people together, and supporting wider access to opportunity.”

Gerald Townson, Chairman of the CRP, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this formal recognition by the DfT which will assist the Partnership in expanding its engagement with rail bodies, local councils, tourism groups and communities along the route.”