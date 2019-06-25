Delays in Lancaster city centre caused by low-hanging cable across road

There are currently delays into Lancaster from the south due to a low-hanging cable across the A6.

The cable is hanging across South Road between Springfield Street and the Pointer roundabout.

Delays are being caused due to double decker buses and lorries which are unable to get underneath and are causing tailbacks to traffic into the city centre.

Buses are currently using White Cross to turn around.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire have tweeted: “Due to fallen power cable in Lancaster we are seeing up to one hour delays on our services we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”