Brand new double decker buses hit the streets of Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire have launched a further 14 brand new double decker buses on the 2X and 100 routes between Heysham, Morecambe, Lancaster and the University.

Adding to the 18 new double deck buses that were delivered earlier in 2019, this brings Stagecoach’s investment in new fleet to £7m this year.

The bus operator said the new buses are “testament to Stagecoach’s on-going commitment to provide high quality and environmentally friendly bus travel for people living, studying and working in the Lancaster and Morecambe area”.

The new buses have free Wi-Fi, USB charging points at each seat as well as next stop announcements the new modern buses continue to demonstrate how Stagecoach are investing in features that will help customers travel more easily, with greater comfort and assist customers in making more of their time on the bus as they stay connected and keep their mobile devices charged up.

As well as bringing more features for customers on the bus, the new buses are also fitted with the latest Euro 6 diesel engines and stop-start technology which means that the buses are also helping to improve air quality across both Lancaster and Morecambe.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “I am delighted to be launching this second phase of 14 new buses, bringing the total fleet investment this year to £7m.

“Our efforts combined with our partnership with Lancaster University have meant we have been able to deliver a number of improvements for our customers over the past year.

“The passenger growth that we have seen following these improvements on the 1, 100 and 2X Services has made us decide now is the right time to invest and I hope our customers will enjoy travelling on the new buses.”

The company said that the new fleet investment comes after service changes last October saw a number of improvements being made that allowed Stagecoach to offer better frequencies for customers to Morecambe, Lancaster and the University.

This was followed up earlier this year when to meet demand for services, single deck buses were replaced with double deck buses to increase capacity.

Mr Whitelocks added: “We are always listening to our customers and trying to find ways to improve.

“We know customers want to find a seat to travel in comfort and the changes last year helped us to achieve that.

“The new buses will mean we continue to offer this much needed capacity at the busiest times of the day.

“But we also know that customers particularly when making a new or different journey on the bus can get anxious about where to get off.

“The new next stop announcements feature will start to help us reassure customers when they are arriving at their destination.”

Stagecoach said it would continue to offer a range of ticket products that make bus travel affordable and attractive, with unlimited travel available from less than £2 per day.

For timetables, service updates and ticket options visit www.stagecoachbus.com.