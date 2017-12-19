Touch judge Tony presented with award

Prior to kick off against Blackburn, Director of Rugby, Paul Dorrington, presented Tony Storey with an award to commentate his 500th appearance as a touch judge.

Tony made his debut as a flag waver over at Bradford and Bingley in October 1998 in a North Two fixture which the Vale lost 29-5; Andrew Garnett scored the try in a side captained by Andy Higgin.

Tony has become a familiar, highly respected and knowledgeable figure on the circuit, pounding the touchline in rain, hail and sun.

The Vale are extremely lucky to have such a dedicated member and perhaps Tony can sometimes be taken for granted and that he will be on duty with his trusty flag and stopwatch, certainly the odd times he has been forced to miss a game produces a high level of consternation.

Both Tony, and his wife Ann, are ardent, long standing supporters of the Vale both on and off the field.